Grand jury indicts man for murder, arson committed in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A grand jury in Putnam County returned a true bill on Wednesday indicting a man for a murder and arson in Hawthorne.

Matthew Temael, 23, is accused of stabbing Louis Stackhouse, 69, in his home on Cottonwood Drive in Hawthorne on March 5. He then allegedly set the home on fire.

RELATED: PCSO: Man charged in Hawthorne murder, arson case

The victim’s 2008 Silver Saturn Sky was stolen from the home during the murder. Five days later, Temael was found in the vehicle during a traffic stop.

The grand jury has indicted him on charges of first-degree murder and arson of a dwelling.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.