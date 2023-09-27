Horse Capital TV highlights the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association Museum

On this week’s Horse Capital TV, we’ll show you all the equine history that’s on display.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Keeping track of record-breaking racehorses is no easy task. From speeding tickets to trophies, one museum has it all.

On this week's Horse Capital TV, we'll show you all the equine history that's on display.

