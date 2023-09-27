Lake City may soon begin an interim city manager search

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City may once again be left to search for a new city manager after current City Manager, Paul Dyal turned in his resignation letter last week.

Dyal has only been in his position since January but last week he turned in his resignation letter, effective in 30 days. Community members and the City Council asked Dyal to stay during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. Lake City Mayor, Stephen Witt hopes that he takes back his letter of resignation. If Dyal doesn’t stay, Witt commends him on the work he’s done.

“He has done a fantastic job for our city, it is in good shape as he said, and we’ll move forward. I wish he would stay on, but if he doesn’t if it’s best for him, I just want what’s best for him and the city,” Witt said.

He also says that the community has really accepted Dyal in the time he’s been in this position.

“I wish him the best. He’s done a fantastic job. The employees think a lot of him, the community has accepted him very well, and he’s done a great job,” Witt said.

The motion to accept the resignation was tabled until Monday, so Dyal is taking the rest of this week to think about continuing with his resignation or not. It is not clear why he has decided to resign.

If Dyal does decide not to stay they will start by searching for an interim city manager until they find a permanent one.

