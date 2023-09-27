MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl

The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.(WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A normal day of work for waitress Ahree Newson, ended with sirens.

Tameka Woods of 38, Liquita Scott of 32, Tiara Howard of 19, and two 15-year old males were arrested on Saturday, accused of hitting Newson.

Newson said it happened at Gator’s Dockside in Ocala at around 8:30 pm while she and her coworker, Dwyacia Edwards were waiting tables.

“Unforgettable. I’m never going to forget about it. I’m never going to let it go,” shared Newson.

Newson said she knows Woods,Howard, Scott and the two teens, who were there for a gender reveal. She told TV20 Woods is a teacher aide at Dunnellon High School and was yelling at her and other employees of the restaurant. Edwards also said she’s known Woods and Howard for several years.

“The daughter [Howard] and the mom are in my friend’s [Newson] face screaming at her,” shared Edwards. “We’re kind of just standing there like letting it go. We’re not going to just escalate the situation. Next thing you know, that’s when the daughter [Howard] swung and the whole situation started.”

Newson said the argument escalated and she was punched in the head and cheek. Restaurant employees and customers tried to stop Woods, Howard, Scott and the 2 teen boys.

“The fact that you guys are grown up adults and you are acting like children, or getting involved in children incidents, is just not okay,” stated Edwards.

Woods and four others were taken to the Marion County Jail on battery charges, but have since bailed out.

“I feel like it wasn’t handled well considering the fact they only got charges I’m with simple battery, considering they came to my job and assaulted me,” stated Newson. “I feel like they should’ve got assault and battery.”

MCPS officials sent a statement that said Woods will not face consequences with the school district.

