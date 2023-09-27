Meridian Behavioral Healthcare working out deal with the Lakeshore Hospital Authority

Meridian is planning to turn this old Lakeshore Hospital into a new mental health hospital to provide behavioral health services to the community.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lakeshore Hospital Authority is in the process of deeding over the Lakeshore Hospital building to Meridian once attorneys on both sides work the details out.

Meridian is planning to turn this old Lakeshore Hospital into a new mental health hospital to provide behavioral health services to the community. They are also planning to make significant improvements to the building.

“Certainly we anticipate making a substantial investment in the building for repairs, renovations to get it able to be licensed in the capacity that we need it be to be able to provide these necessary behavioral health services in the community,” Meridian Executive Vice President, Lauren Cohn said.

The reason for deeding over the building comes from a number of reasons.

“The building is owned by the taxpayers, it’s taxpayer funded, we’re independent taxing a district and we don’t want the taxpayers to have to continue maintaining a building that’s not being utilized,” Chairman of the Lakeshore Hospital Authority, Brandon Beil said.

Since the Lakeshore Hospital closed in the middle of 2020, the HCA Lake City Hospital has been the only one in town, and unlike the lakeshore hospital, this one has no maternity ward. Now, with the deed of lakeshore, other options are being explored by the lakeshore board.

“The Lakeshore Hospital Authority is looking to provide healthcare services in Columbia County. That may look like a stand alone ER or something like that, but it’s an option that we’re definitely still looking to move forward to, Beil said.

The deal is not finalized yet, but there will be a special meeting on Oct. 30th to go over the final details.

Meridian Behavioral Healthcare working out deal with the Lakeshore Hospital Authority
Lake City may soon begin an interim city manager search
Lake City may soon begin an interim city manager search
