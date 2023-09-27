Mobile disaster recovery center provides one-on-one help to Hurricane Idalia survivors

Residents of Dixie, Levy, Suwannee, Hamilton, Taylor, and Citrus counties can apply for disaster assistance
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAKE MARY, Fla. (WCJB) - A mobile disaster recovery center is announcing new stops in Dixie County to offer assistance to survivors of Hurricane Idalia. The center provides one-on-one help to people applying for assistance from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, and state agencies.

The center schedule is:

  • Suwannee Baptist Church, 23103 SE Hwy 349, Suwannee, FL
    Wednesday, 9/27, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday 9/28 and Friday, 9/29, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Jena Pentecostal Holiness Church 5335 Co Rd 358, Steinhatchee, FL
    Saturday, 9/30, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10/1 and Monday, 10/2, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Butler Douglas Memorial Park, 244 8th Ave W, Horseshoe Beach, FL
    Tuesday, 10/3, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday 10/4 and Thursday, 10/5, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The center can help people apply for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications, and learn about other resources available. Information about other disaster recovery centers can be found online at DRC Locator or floridadisaster.org.

People can also apply online at disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app, or call 800-621-3362.

DONATE: Idalia Relief Fund
Idalia Relief Fund raises money for United Way and Catholic Charities

