Newly appointed Alachua County Sheriff throws hat in the ring

Alachua County Sheriff Emery Gainey filed to enter the 2024 race as a Republican
Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Emery Gainey as Sheriff of Alachua County
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man appointed to lead the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office until the next election is now running to hold onto the position. Interim Sheriff Emery Gainey filed to enter the 2024 race as a Republican.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Gainey after Sheriff Clovis Watson resigned. He will be sworn in on Oct. 2 but has already assumed the duties of the sheriff.

RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints new sheriff in Alachua County

Justin Thomas is the only other Republican who has filed to run so far. Democrats Tyrone Johnson Jr., Chad D. Scott, and Latrell Simmons are also in the race. Pamela Marshall-Koons is running without party affiliation.

