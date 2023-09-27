Number of Citizens Property Insurance policies could soon decrease

Private companies in recent months have received state approval to make hundreds of thousands...
Private companies in recent months have received state approval to make hundreds of thousands of takeout offers to Citizens customers.(NSF)
By Tom Urban
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - As it tries to move customers into the private market after three years of massive growth, the state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corporation could start to see its number of policies decrease.

Private companies in recent months have received state approval to make hundreds of thousands of takeout offers to Citizens customers.

Citizens President Tim Cerio told the company’s board of governors Wednesday that Citizens will be down to about 1.3 million policies at the end of 2023, after earlier estimates of 1.5 million to 1.7 million policies. The update comes after insurance regulators this month approved rate increases for Citizens customers.

Cerio said there will be an average 11.5 percent for homeowners with the most-common type of policies.

“Clearly, the mandate that we have from the legislature is to be actuarially sound and noncompetitive with the private market,” Cerio said. “That is why we have sought the maximum rate increases that we think are justifiable under the law.”

Citizens was created as an insurer of last resort, but its number of policies has exploded during the past three years as private carriers have dropped customers and sought large rate increases because of financial problems.

TRENDING: Mobile disaster recovery center provides one-on-one help to Hurricane Idalia survivors

