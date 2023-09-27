Paige’s Kitchen: Strawberry Gazpacho

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It is fall in Florida but that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy a cold soup. In fact, because it still remains in the 90′s this is the perfect recipe for you to try this weekend. It is tasty, colorful and easy to make.

The berries serve as both the base of this pureed soup, and also as a bright garnish on top, cucumber tempers the sweetness , and there is still tomato. Enjoy!

Ingredients

Gazpacho

2 red bell peppers (or store-bought roasted red peppers)

2 pints strawberries

1 large ripe tomato, diced

1/2 English cucumber, peeled and diced

20 leaves basil

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

1 lime, juiced

Salt and black pepper to taste

Toppings or Garnishes

2 tablespoons celery, diced and tender celery leaves (from the innerstalks of the celery heart)

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1 tablespoon basil leaves

1/4 cup strawberries, sliced

1/4 cup croutons (store-bought or homemade)

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon aged balsamic vinegar

Instructions

If preparing fresh peppers: Preheat your oven to broil. Halve the peppers and place cut-side-down on a baking sheet until the peppers are wrinkled and the skins are blistered and charred, about 6 minutes. Cool and peel the charred skin off and remove the stem and seeds. If using canned peppers proceed to next step. Combine all the ingredients. Puree the ingredients to a blender or use an immersion blender. Purée until smooth. Add a splash of water if it seems thick. Marinate Gazpacho overnight to allow the flavors to develop. Pour the cold soup into chilled bowls and top with garnishes of your choice. Finish with a few dots of aged balsamic vinegar and serve immediately.

*Gazpacho can be held for up to 4 days and this only enhances the flavor.

