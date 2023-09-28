Alachua County Pets: Jake from State Farm, Teddy, and Fleetwood

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Jake from State Farm might look a little different then you remember. This ball of energy would love to stay up until 4 a.m. chatting with you or go on adventure.

If you are looking for the perfect teddy bear here he is.The sweet and smiley Teddy would give anything to crawl up into your lap and give you a big kiss.

Lastly is a stunning brindle boy who can charm anyone. This is Fleetwood. This pup loves anything that has to do with treats, kiddy pools, and hikes.

The shelter is offering services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Alachua County Animal Resources is located at 3400 Northeast 53rd Avenue in Gainesville.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us. or 352-264-6870.

