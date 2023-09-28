Bones found while clearing Hurricane Idalia debris near boat ramp, sources say

Dive teams search Steinhatchee River after human remains found during Hurricane Idalia cleanup
Dive teams search Steinhatchee River after human remains found during Hurricane Idalia cleanup(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - New evidence is being collected in a possibly decades-old cold case after crews clearing debris from Hurricane Idalia dredged up a vehicle and human remains.

Multiple sources tell TV20, crews pulling debris out of the Steinhatchee River pulled up pieces of a car. The vehicle’s tag was registered in 1995. Crews also pulled up clothes and bones.

On Thursday, law enforcement dive teams were searching the river for evidence. We’ve reached out to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office for additional details. At the time of this report, no information has been provided to us.

About two weeks ago, Florida Department of Environmental Protection contractors began clearing the Steinhatchee River and canals in Horshoe Beach of debris from the storm.

The Steinhatchee River and canals in Horseshoe Beach are the first waterways the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will clear following Hurricane I

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours

Latest News

Baylee Holbrook, 16, is in critical condition after being struck by lightning.
16-year-old dies after being struck by lightning in Putnam County
Residents are holding a town meeting at 4 p.m. at the Melrose Library.
‘It’s ridiculous:’ Residents are frustrated about reckless driving on State Road 26
A town council member said she believes it will take more than a year to fully recover
Free legal help offered to Hurricane Idalia survivors
Leaders with the Cedar Key Food Pantry said they serve around 100 families every week.
Food pantry provides free meals to hundreds of families in Levy County