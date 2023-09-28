Buchholz High School dedicates weight room to Gunnar Paulson

His hall of fame plaque was on display in their trophy case and a large plaque was revealed with the dedication.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Long time Alachua County School Board member, Gunnar Paulson, is being honored by the school he was a coach at.

Buchholz High School officials dedicated their weight room to the former coach Wednesday.

Paulson started coaching at the school back in 1970 and coached both the weightlifting team as well as the JV baseball team.

“I was here from the beggining and I was here when it was first built and I was in this gym first thing. It is my home, there’s so much here that I remember, that was 53 years ago.”

Gunnar Paulson, former Alachua County School Board member

In 1997, Paulson was the first coach in Alachua County to be inducted in the Florida Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Paulson retired in 2022 from the school board after serving on the board for 12 years.

