Family outraged after Ocala horse trainer sends explicit messages to 13-year-old niece

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The aunt of a 13-year-old girl said she is outraged after Jerry Aguilar of 39, was arrested by Ocala police officers after allegedly sent explicit text messages to her niece. The aunt spoke to TV20 anonymously to protect her niece’s identity.

“A child should never ever have to experience what she experienced,” said the woman.

The aunt said her niece trained with Aguilar at his equestrian center in Ocala. Weeks ago, the victim’s mother discovered the inappropriate texts from Aguilar in the victim’s phone. She immediately contacted police.

“It was really hard to comprehend because you think of him as someone that’s going to look after your kids and then he turns around and violates them in the most disgusting manner,” stated the woman.

OPD detectives said Aguilar had been communicating with the teenager and was grooming her to become comfortable with him.

“When we coach kids we become so much more than just a trainer,” shared horse trainer Jill Henneburg. “They confide in us about other things in our lives and he used that to sexually exploit this girl.”

Aguilar was arrested last Friday but have since bailed out. The victim’s aunt and Henneberg tell me they believe more victims are out there.”

“I am sure because he has been a coach to many kids that this is not his only victim,” shared Henneberg. “I am fairly certain.”

The aunt told TV20 the victim is being helped by the Kimberly Center in Ocala, but sits uneasy.

“It doesn’t sit well with us at all because the safety net that the victim had, was knowing he was behind bars,” stated the woman. “Now that safety net is gone and the anxiety and fear has returned full force.”

Ocala police are investigating whether any more victims may be out there. Aguilar is set to appear in court on October 24th.

TRENDING STORY: Food pantry provides free meals to hundreds of families in Levy County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.