FDOT installs crosswalk signal on E. University Ave. after child’s death

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDOT) installed an advanced crosswalk signal at the site of a deadly crash involving a child on University Avenue.

FDOT has activated a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon on East University Avenue near Northeast 26th Terrace, adjacent to Fred Cone Park.

The beacon uses a traffic signal to bring vehicles to a stop whenever pedestrians are crossing the road. American Lighting and Signalization LLC was selected to complete the project at a cost of $350,000.

Dylan Roberts, 4, was hit and killed while crossing the road in November of 2021. Roberts was trying to get from the park to the library.

