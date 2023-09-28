FDOT installs crosswalk signal on E. University Ave. after child’s death

Located near Northeast 26th Terrace, adjacent to Fred Cone Park, the newly constructed PHB...
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDOT) installed an advanced crosswalk signal at the site of a deadly crash involving a child on University Avenue.

FDOT has activated a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon on East University Avenue near Northeast 26th Terrace, adjacent to Fred Cone Park.

The beacon uses a traffic signal to bring vehicles to a stop whenever pedestrians are crossing the road. American Lighting and Signalization LLC was selected to complete the project at a cost of $350,000.

Dylan Roberts, 4, was hit and killed while crossing the road in November of 2021. Roberts was trying to get from the park to the library.

RELATED: City leaders, residents continue pressing for crosswalks, speed tables on E University Ave. after 4-year-old’s death

