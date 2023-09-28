Food pantry provides free meals to hundreds of families in Levy County

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A non-profit in Levy County was forced to take a break when Idalia hit, but volunteers are more than willing to help make sure families are taken care of each week.

Leaders with the Cedar Key Food Pantry said a hundred families stop by each week, picking up fresh groceries and other necessities, such as toiletries.

The organization is partnered with the USDA, Bread of the Mighty, and Children’s Table. Access to the food pantry isn’t limited to just Cedar Key residents; anyone in Levy County is welcome to stop by.

“We have hundreds of people we feed and we provide at least three or four days worth of food,” said Sue Colson, Director of the Cedar Key Food Pantry.

The nonprofit has been around for about 20 years, but was forced to shut its doors when Idalia hit. The building was flooded and caused them lose all their refrigerators. However, they reopened to help families put food on the table.

“We provide a haven here and everyone knows us, they can count on us,” said Colson.

Despite the storm, she told TV20 there wasn’t an increase in people stopping by since people were out cleaning up.

“We didn’t have a lot more people at all,” said Colson. “Everyone was out helping each other into the community.”

The food pantry is run entirely by volunteers, who encourage others to get involved.

“The people that we serve have always been quick to show gratitude,” said Assistant Director Phil Prescott. “I believe that service is fundamental to a happy life and there are more blessings in doing service than being the blessing.”

Colson said it’s critical for rural areas to have food pantries because they provide health education and other services for residents.

“I think other food pantries have now become hubs,” said Colson. “This is the way to really directly help people.”

The team is looking for donations, but they’re also working on a disaster fund. The money will go back into the community to help workers who have lost their jobs.

The Cedar Key Food Pantry is open Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those interested in mailing in a donation can address it to P.O. Box 25.

