Free legal help offered to Hurricane Idalia survivors

LAKE MARY, Fla. (WCJB) - A new legal help hotline is available to eligible people affected by Hurricane Idalia. The hotline is meant to help those who can’t afford an attorney get free legal services.

The number is: 866-550-2929. Residents in Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee or Taylor counties are eligible.

Disaster Legal Services (DLS) attorneys are not FEMA employees. The program is a partnership between the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, FEMA, and The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division.

Callers may get help with legal issues such as:

Securing FEMA and other government benefits available to disaster survivors

Home repair contracts and property insurance claims

Replacement of wills and other important legal documents lost or destroyed in the disaster

Consumer protection issues such as price-gouging and avoiding contractor scams in the rebuilding process

Counseling on landlord or tenant problems, or threats of foreclosure

Disability-related access to federal, state, and local disaster programs

