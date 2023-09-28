Free legal help offered to Hurricane Idalia survivors

A new hotline will connect those in need with the free legal service
A town council member said she believes it will take more than a year to fully recover
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAKE MARY, Fla. (WCJB) - A new legal help hotline is available to eligible people affected by Hurricane Idalia. The hotline is meant to help those who can’t afford an attorney get free legal services.

The number is: 866-550-2929. Residents in Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee or Taylor counties are eligible.

Disaster Legal Services (DLS) attorneys are not FEMA employees. The program is a partnership between the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, FEMA, and The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division.

RELATED: Mobile disaster recovery center provides one-on-one help to Hurricane Idalia survivors

Callers may get help with legal issues such as:

  • Securing FEMA and other government benefits available to disaster survivors
  • Home repair contracts and property insurance claims
  • Replacement of wills and other important legal documents lost or destroyed in the disaster
  • Consumer protection issues such as price-gouging and avoiding contractor scams in the rebuilding process
  • Counseling on landlord or tenant problems, or threats of foreclosure
  • Disability-related access to federal, state, and local disaster programs
DONATE: Idalia Relief Fund
Idalia Relief Fund raises money for United Way and Catholic Charities

