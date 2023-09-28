Gainesville City Hall hears landscaping proposal

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City Commissioners held a special meeting today to hear a proposal for more greenspace outside of city hall.

The greenspace would replace the city hall plaza ponds. If the commission accepts the proposal it would allow trees outside city hall to have more room to grow. It would also add Florida native grass and new plants. According to a presentation, if the current two ponds were fixed it would cost 20,000 dollars, not including the cost of already maintaining them.

“I’m happy to hear that we’ll be recycling some materials. I like more greenspace, I think one of the prettiest parts of living in Gainesville is seeing all the crape myrtles in bloom at the same time,” Gainesville City Commissioner, Reina Saco said.

The greenspace would be increased by 2,000 feet. As of right now, the ponds are empty, and city staff says this is because of a leak in the pump system. It would cost 20,000 dollars just to repair the pump. The ponds are also said to be a city liability because people like to try and swim in them.

“We wanna create, you know maintain a welcoming space here at City Hall Plaza, at the people’s plaza. You know people use this a lot for speeches and rallies and things, and I wanna make sure it’s the best possible space for that to continue,” Gainesville City Mayor, Harvey Ward said.

If accepted, construction would be set to begin as early as this winter or the beginning of next year. City staff said the project would cost an estimated 35,000 dollars.

“It certainly will be a many month process, I think at best we’d be looking at the end of next year but I could be wrong. We’ll have lots of conversations about it and it’ll be interesting to see what the next iteration is,” Ward said.

