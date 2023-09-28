Governor DeSantis appoints new judge to the Levy County court

His appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge James “Tim” Browning, who died last Wednesday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis appointed a new judge to the Levy County court Wednesday.

Luis Bustamante of Chiefland served as an assistant state attorney for the 8th judicial circuit in 2015.

He was also the sole practitioner at his own law office for a brief time.

His appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge James “Tim” Browning, who died last Wednesday.

Court officials announced the funeral service for Browning will be held on Sunday, October 15th at Rafter Cross Cowboy Church in Williston at 3 p.m.

No graveside visit is scheduled, but a small reception will follow the service.

