‘It’s ridiculous:’ Residents are frustrated about reckless driving on State Road 26

Residents are holding a town meeting at 4 p.m. at the Melrose Library.
Residents are holding a town meeting at 4 p.m. at the Melrose Library.(wcjb)
By Alexus Goings
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) -Some North Central Florida residents are spreading the word about reckless driving on State Road 26.

Every morning, Kristyn Lucas drives Keystone Heights to Gainesville for work on State Road 26. She shared her frustrations on social media about the amount of reckless driving she sees on a daily basis.

“I see 4 infractions daily,” said Lucas. “It’s gotten to a point where something needs to be done. I made a post on Facebook and got probably 70 comments from other residents that have the same issues and concerns.”

The drive gets scarier every day, said the mom of two, with people constantly exceeding the speed limit and cutting off other drivers.

“It’s not just you, it’s not a video game. There are so many people on the road that you’re endangering, risking their lives so you can save five minutes. You’ve saved no time, just consider everyone else.”

She is asking others to share their experiences on the roadway.

“We want all the residents to come together and meet to see if anything can be done. People don’t want to be left out so, instead of just focusing on major roads, we want the focus on little community roads as well.”

Officials with the Alachua County Commission, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and Florida Department of Transportation are expected to attend a town meeting today at 4 p.m. at the Melrose Library.

Lucas hopes they will increase police presence, and stop lights to reduce reckless driving.

