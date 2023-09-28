Lawsuit challenging state GRU oversight on hold

The federal lawsuit challenging state oversight of GRU is temporarily on hold.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Court records show that U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor signed off on an agreement by the two sides to wait until a state court rules on a similar lawsuit.

In that case, city and state lawyers had a deadline of noon today to submit their proposals for how they want the judge to rule.

City commissioners are expressing concerns that none of the board appointees live in the city.

RELATED: City commissioners unhappy with Governor DeSantis’ appointments to GRU board

