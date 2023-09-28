Pre-trial hearing for man accused of killing a 14-year-old has been pushed back again
Sep. 28, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pre-trial hearing in the case against the man accused of killing 14-year-old Demiah Appling is being pushed back again.
Court records show the hearing is now scheduled for December 20th at the request of 19-year-old Waymore Gerhardt’s defense lawyer.
Gerhardt’s legal team says they need more time to prepare.
A grand jury indicted Gerhardt on February 20th on first-degree murder charges.
Investigators say he shot Demiah in the head last October. Her body was found two months later in Gilchrist county.
