Pre-trial hearing for man accused of killing a 14-year-old has been pushed back again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pre-trial hearing in the case against the man accused of killing 14-year-old Demiah Appling is being pushed back again.

Court records show the hearing is now scheduled for December 20th at the request of 19-year-old Waymore Gerhardt’s defense lawyer.

Gerhardt’s legal team says they need more time to prepare.

A grand jury indicted Gerhardt on February 20th on first-degree murder charges.

Investigators say he shot Demiah in the head last October. Her body was found two months later in Gilchrist county.

RELATED: Teen charged in Demiah Appling’s death exercises waiver for attending pretrial conferences

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.