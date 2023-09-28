TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Reagan Harris (Bradford)

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Reagan Harris sets the tempo of the girls’ volleyball team at Bradford High School, spiking success and digging for victories.

“It’s a good sport you can use your brain, you can think about everything, and your body can just do it,” said Reagan Harris.

Harris is a two-year team captain nominated by her teammates and she is unafraid to take on the prominent role by going above and beyond.

“I just try to keep the energy up, keep talking, just help girls remember that we have too because volleyball is a sport of communication so it’s important.”

Like a well-executed serve, Harris showcases her quiet leadership skills shaping the team’s success.

Chelsea LaMire, Bradford Head Volleyball Coach, thinks Reagan is a great role model to the younger girls on the team.

“She is one of our captains for our team she just really leads the girls, she shows them what they should and shouldn’t do on the court, and off the court, she is just all around a great molded athlete. I had all the girls choose and she was one of the top ones chosen, but like I said she was going to be one of my top choices for a captain too.”

Volleyball is more than just a game for Harris; it’s a passion that fuels her drive. The senior has been juggling both club and high school volleyball since she was in 7th grade.

“The energy it brings with the competitiveness, they all want to win, and they all want to put the work in,” said Harris.

Coach LaMire said, “She never comes off the court, she’s constantly getting aces, getting kills, she’s just there for her players when they need her.”

Her love for the game stems from the culture of volleyball and the tight-knit camaraderie it fosters.

“I love being able to just build bonds because volleyball I have learned is you can meet people and know them for a lifetime, “exclaims Harris.

However, Harris’ achievements don’t end on the volleyball court. She is the President of the National Honors Society, has a 3.9 GPA, is dual enrolled in college courses and is the top of their team when it comes to academics. Harris wants to continue to play volleyball in college and plans to student exercise science to become an athletic trainer.

“I don’t want to have any regrets, so I kind of what to play in college so I can say ‘ok I did it’,” said Harris.

She is ready to ‘set’ her sights on greatness and dive headfirst towards accomplishing her dreams.

Reagan Harris. Our TV20 Melton Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Nominate a scholar-athlete

To nominate someone for Scholar-Athlete of the week, make sure he or she has at least a 3.0-grade average, is a major contributor in his or her sport, and a high school senior. We’ll need the name of the Scholar-Athlete, his or her school, and as much contact information as you can give us on him or her and the coach.

Send your information to Taylor Burr at taylor.burr@wcjb.com or Jake Rongholt at jacob.rongholt@wcjb.com

The more information you give about the Scholar-Athlete the better!

Meldon Law has sponsored the Scholar-Athlete Program since 1997. Every week of the school year, a high school senior in the North Central Florida area is chosen as the Scholar-Athlete of the Week and given a $100 scholarship and a plaque. At the end of the school year, Meldon Law holds a banquet for all the winners and their families. Last year nearly 200 people attended the Scholar-Athlete Banquet, where one male and one female is chosen as The Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The winners receive a $1,000 scholarship plus a beautiful glass trophy commemorating their achievement. Starting in 2003 Meldon Law teamed up with WCJB TV20 to promote the event widely on TV20.

