The USFL and the XFL are planning to merge

A general view of the XFL logo on the field before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay...
A general view of the XFL logo on the field before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay Vipers and the New York Guardians Feb. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.(Steve Luciano | AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The United States Football League and the XFL announced their intention to merge on Thursday morning.

In a news release from the XFL, the new league combining both the USFL and the XFL will “establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues.”

Officials said the merger will ensure growth and development of players, coaches and staff.

Details are limited right now, but the XFL said further information will be announced soon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours

Latest News

A man said he got a nasty surprise from a man he thought was his friend.
Man who survived slit throat says he’s thankful to be alive
Baylee Holbrook, 16, is in critical condition after being struck by lightning.
16-year-old dies after being struck by lightning in Putnam County
Dive teams search Steinhatchee River after human remains found during Hurricane Idalia cleanup
Bones found while clearing Hurricane Idalia debris near boat ramp, sources say
According to the FDA, the recalled cantaloupes were distributed Sept. 5-16.
Whole cantaloupes voluntarily recalled for possible health risk
Police said people have been killed in shootings in a home and a hospital in the Dutch port...
Police say people have been killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam