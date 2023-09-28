Veterans from Marion, Sumter, and Lake counties took part in an honor flight in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCJB) - Dozens of veterans from Marion, Sumter, and Lake counties took part in an honor flight to Washington D.C. Wednesday.

The group boarded a flight and spent the day visiting memorials dedicated to the Korean War, Vietnam War, and watched the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

66 veterans were each accompanied by a chaperone who sponsors their trip.

Since 2005, more than 250,000 veterans have taken part in an honor flight.

