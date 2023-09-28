Veterans from Marion, Sumter, and Lake counties took part in an honor flight in Washington D.C.

Since 2005, more than 250,000 veterans have taken part in an honor flight.
Since 2005, more than 250,000 veterans have taken part in an honor flight.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCJB) - Dozens of veterans from Marion, Sumter, and Lake counties took part in an honor flight to Washington D.C. Wednesday.

The group boarded a flight and spent the day visiting memorials dedicated to the Korean War, Vietnam War, and watched the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

TRENDING: Food pantry provides free meals to hundreds of families in Levy County

66 veterans were each accompanied by a chaperone who sponsors their trip.

Since 2005, more than 250,000 veterans have taken part in an honor flight.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours

Latest News

Leaders with the Cedar Key Food Pantry said a hundred families stop by each week, picking up...
Food pantry provides free meals to hundreds of families in Levy County
His appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge James “Tim” Browning, who...
Governor DeSantis appoints new judge to the Levy County court
His appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge James “Tim” Browning, who...
Governor DeSantis appoints new judge to the Levy County court
OPD detectives said Aguilar had been communicating with the teenager.
Family outraged after Ocala horse trainer sends explicit messages to 13-year-old niece