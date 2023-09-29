The Cade Prize for Innovation went to a Boston based company

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 14th annual Cade Prize for Innovation went national.

“CranioSense”, a company based in Boston, won the overall award during tonight’s prize ceremony.

Officials say their invention quickly measures pressure in the brain to help detect traumatic brain injuries.

Orlando-based “Connected Wise” was the only in-state winner at tonight’s ceremony.

They won a 10-thousand dollar prize for their work with QR codes and vehicles.

“We had applications from 15 states around the country and we have in our finalists, four of the five finalists are from outside the state of Florida so we’re very excited that it’s had a national reach,” said Richard Miles, Cade Co-founder.

This year marks the first time the competition was open to companies and inventors across the country.

Half of the finalists came from outside of Florida.

