D-SNAP food program opens on-site locations for Hurricanes Idalia assistance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A government food program is opening an on-site location for areas hit by Hurricane Idalia.

The D-SNAP program will be open for registration for residents in Dixie, Gilchrist, and Levy Counties who apply.

Those who register will be able to pick up their supplies from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Suwannee River Fair and Livestock Pavilion in Fanning Springs from Saturday until Monday.

