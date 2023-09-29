D-SNAP food program opens on-site locations for Hurricanes Idalia assistance

The D-SNAP program will be open for registration for residents in Dixie, Gilchrist, and Levy Counties who apply.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A government food program is opening an on-site location for areas hit by Hurricane Idalia.

Those who register will be able to pick up their supplies from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Suwannee River Fair and Livestock Pavilion in Fanning Springs from Saturday until Monday.

