Female elected officials share their experiences during Ocala leadership panel

Attendees were glad to see the politicians share their own personal experiences.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A panel of politicians in North Central Florida had some advice for women who want to pursue leadership roles.

They were invited by organizers with the Women’s Council of Realtors in Marion County to take part in their event Pumps and Politics Thursday.

The panel includes Belleview Mayor Christine Dobkowski, Hawthorne Mayor Jacquelyn Randall, Mount Dora Mayor Crissy Stile, and Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant.

“We talked about things such as what drove us to go into leadership, what challenges have we faced, and as women what are the barriers when it comes leadership and what do we do to take care of ourselves,” said Bryant.

Bryant said events like these could encourage women to pursue positions in their job or organizations.

“You might have somebody sitting out in the audience that wants to go into leadership and maybe they’re a little afraid and maybe they’ll hear something that will encourage them,” said Bryant.

Attendees were glad to see the politicians share their own personal experiences.

“It was so great to hear from women leaders within the community and all that they’re doing,” said Alair Boshela.

No matter the age, background or where they’re from, organizers said their goal was to leave women with the confidence to take charge.

“I think that it’s inspiring for just young women in the community, especially for myself to try and get more involved and know more of what’s going on,” said Molly Gilligan.

Organizers said they plan to host another Pumps and Politics event next year.

