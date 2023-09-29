Gainesville teacher hosting fundraiser to help repair Cedar Key businesses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Some Gainesville residents are lending a helping hand to rebuild Cedar Key businesses.

Matthew Brown is a teacher at Eastside High School and is spearheading the Cedar Key Benefit event in Gainesville tomorrow alongside Rachel Brown and Lauren Mcllwain.

Businesses like the Market of Cedar Key and Big Deck Bar and Grill are still not able to reopen after Hurricane Idalia caused major damage.

“It’s the only grocery store in 31 miles of the island,” said Brown. “I can’t imagine driving down the street and not having a Publix or Winn Dixie available to me. You can’t just have a restaurant and bars in town, you have to have a grocery store.”

Brown said the owners are his second family and hold a special place in his heart.

“I’m a musician and I played my first show when I was 13 years old. The owners of Big Deck gave me a spot, they also run the market. I live in Gainesville, the most I can do is try to bring some of Gainesville’s money out to Cedar Key.”

All the money raised from the event will go to rebuilding the businesses.

“We are trying to structurally rebuild the market so that there is a place where people can shop. We want to rebuild the rest of the restaurants on Dock Street, there are three that are still trying to be rebuilt. Just having the infrastructure put together so, they can have the two biggest events of the year to come in.”

Brown hopes to raise $10,000 and finish repairs before the seafood festival on October 21st. The event is tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bo Diddley Plaza.

