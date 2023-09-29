HCA Florida opens freestanding ER near Ocala National Forest

The new HCA Florida freestanding emergency room is at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A community in Marion County is getting access to emergency health care with about 10,000 people expected to be treated at the facility annually.

The new HCA Florida freestanding emergency room is at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard. It’s now the closest emergency room to the Ocala National Forest.

The ribbon was cut right around 3:30 p.m. on Friday and the facility will begin accepting patients at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

People living in the eastern portion of Marion County are happy they will no longer have to drive to Downtown Ocala.

“We live out in the Ocala National Forest, just about eight miles east of here and this is gonna be the closest emergency facility for us,” said Connie Varner, a resident. “And, we aren’t getting any younger.”

The facility is the third stand-alone ER opened by HCA Florida Ocala Hospital. Officials say 70,000 patients were treated at their ERs last year.

The emergency room will be staffed with board-certified emergency medicine physicians and nurses, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

