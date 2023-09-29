Hurricane Idalia insured losses reach $230 million

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson says the storm did more than $34 million in damage, according to an aquaculture economic impact survey.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and News Service of Florida
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (NSF) - Nearly a month after Hurricane Idalia made landfall, estimated insured losses reached $230 million on Thursday, according to data posted on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website.

Estimated insured losses and claims have gradually increased. For example, estimated losses on Monday were $216.1 million based on 21,525 claims. As of Thursday, 22,087 claims had been reported.

The largest chunk of claims, 15,199, involved residential property, with other types of claims for such things as auto damage.

As of Thursday, 7,298 claims had been closed with payments, while 4,955 had been closed without payments, according to the state data.

The Category 3 hurricane made landfall Aug. 30 in the Keaton Beach area of Taylor County before crossing parts of North Florida.

