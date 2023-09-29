Judge throws out Gainesville’s lawsuit attempting to block GRU law

Leon County Circuit Court Judge Angela Dempsey grants summary judgement in GRU case(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge in Leon County sided with the state against the city of Gainesville in a lawsuit attempting to block HB 1645 from going into effect. The law creates a state-appointed board to run Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU), taking control of the utility away from the Gainesville City Commission.

Judge Angela Dempsey granted the state’s request for summary judgment and denied the city’s request. She ruled the lawsuit improperly named Attorney General Ashely Moody, Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

She ruled against the city of Gainesville, leaving a law in place that creates a five-member board to manage the utility. The judge ruled the city does not have standing in the case. The judge also rejected some claims from the city that the law was unconstitutional. Nor does the law violate Florida statutes.

Commissioner Bryan Eastman responded to the lawsuit with the following statement:

The law was passed during the 2023 Legislative Session after being sponsored by North Central Florida lawmakers Sen. Keith Perry and Rep. Chuck Clemons. They accused the city of mismanaging the utility causing it to accumulate a large debt burden. City leaders have called the law a state “takeover”.

Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut provided the following statement:

On Wednesday, a separate lawsuit filed by concerned residents in federal court was placed on hold until a ruling was made in the state case.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron Desantis announced the appointment of three of the five members of the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority, James Coats IV, Robert Karow, and Eric Lawson. The appointments have raised questions about residency requirements for board members.

The new board is set to have its first meeting on Monday after Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints the members.

The event is tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bo Diddley Plaza.
