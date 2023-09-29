Marion County organization sheds light on domestic violence

The Family Violence Prevention Workgroup held their annual Night of Hope event in Ocala.
The Family Violence Prevention Workgroup held their annual Night of Hope event in Ocala.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Marion County spent their evening shedding light on domestic violence.

The Family Violence Prevention Workgroup held their annual Night of Hope event in Ocala Thursday. Organizers said this was their 16th year hosting the event.

Guests enjoyed dinner and participated in raffles while speakers shared their experience with domestic violence to an audience of survivors.

“We want to give them a good night out, make more awareness to domestic violence. Domestic violence is a silent epidemic and we want everybody to know there is support out there and we’re here to help you,” said Cindy Irving.

Irving is the Juvenile Intervention Specialist with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a victim herself.

She said it’s important to talk about the topic and let residents know it’s okay to seek help.

“We want people to know even though we don’t have a domestic violence center right now, there are still resources available to them,” she said. “The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Ocala Police Department, Kimberly Center, all those agencies have advocates that can answer questions and help.”

RELATED: Marion County domestic violence shelter to close, funding withheld due to poor conditions

Survivors in the audience took home gift baskets as a gift from different organizations across Marion County.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours

Latest News

City Commissioners held a special meeting today to hear a proposal for more greenspace outside...
Gainesville City Hall hears landscaping proposal
Located near Northeast 26th Terrace, adjacent to Fred Cone Park, the newly constructed PHB...
FDOT installs crosswalk signal on E. University Ave. after child’s death
A new law takes effect Sunday that could lead to imposing the death penalty on people convicted...
New law allows the death penalty for sexually assaulting children
A new law takes effect Sunday that could lead to imposing the death penalty on people convicted...
New law allows the death penalty for sexually assaulting children