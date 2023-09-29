Marion County organization sheds light on domestic violence

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Marion County spent their evening shedding light on domestic violence.

The Family Violence Prevention Workgroup held their annual Night of Hope event in Ocala Thursday. Organizers said this was their 16th year hosting the event.

Guests enjoyed dinner and participated in raffles while speakers shared their experience with domestic violence to an audience of survivors.

“We want to give them a good night out, make more awareness to domestic violence. Domestic violence is a silent epidemic and we want everybody to know there is support out there and we’re here to help you,” said Cindy Irving.

Irving is the Juvenile Intervention Specialist with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a victim herself.

She said it’s important to talk about the topic and let residents know it’s okay to seek help.

“We want people to know even though we don’t have a domestic violence center right now, there are still resources available to them,” she said. “The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Ocala Police Department, Kimberly Center, all those agencies have advocates that can answer questions and help.”

RELATED: Marion County domestic violence shelter to close, funding withheld due to poor conditions

Survivors in the audience took home gift baskets as a gift from different organizations across Marion County.

