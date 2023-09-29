Marion County Pets: Puddin Paw, Maggie, and Daisy

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

If your looking for a sidekick we’ve got the perfect one for you. This is Puddin Paw. She is always ready to start a new hobby or sit on the couch for a cuddle.

If you have rodents, she can chase them off. This is Maggie, the worlds best rat trapper, and she’s hoping to get her sister a job too.

Lastly is a pup with a wide variety of expressions, Daisy. This future social media star is looking for someone to put her on the map and maybe some tasty treats.

This month at Marion County Animal Services is Fall in Love in September.

All adoption prices are only $5 all month!

During other months, the adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

