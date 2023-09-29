Member of UF board of trustees appointed to the Space Florida board of directors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A member of the University of Florida Board of Trustees has been appointed to the Space Florida board of directors.

Governor DeSantis appointed Mori Hosseini to the board Thursday.

TRENDING: ‘So much reckless driving’: Melrose residents voice concerns about State Road 26 to FDOT

This will be in addition to his duties as chair of UF’s board of trustees, and as chairman and chief executive officer of ICI Homes in Gainesville.

Space Florida provides aerospace companies the necessary funds and supplies they need to make advancements in the field.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.