Member of UF Board of Trustees appointed to the Space Florida board of directors

Space Florida provides aerospace companies the necessary funds and supplies they need to make advancements in the field.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A member of the University of Florida Board of Trustees has been appointed to the Space Florida board of directors.

Governor DeSantis appointed Mori Hosseini to the board Thursday.

This will be in addition to his duties as chair of UF’s board of trustees, and as chairman and chief executive officer of ICI Homes in Gainesville.

