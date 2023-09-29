New Florida legislation could allow people to kill bears

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Legislation filed at the state capitol would allow people to kill bears without permits or authorization when they feel threatened or believe such force is necessary for protection.

The legislation filed this week comes after a North Florida sheriff raised the idea of a hunt as a way to help manage the area’s bear population.

Bear hunts have long been a controversial issue in Florida. A 2015 hunt was set to last a week, with 320 bears expected to be killed. Instead, the hunt was called off after two days as the bear death count quickly reached 304. At the time, Florida had an estimated 25 hundred black bears.

A 2017 estimate placed the bear population in Florida at more than 4,000.

State Representative Jason Shoaf is the bill sponsor. He says the bear problem is out of control in his part of North Florida.

“If you’re out in the woods, you’re in their habitat. If they come into your backyard, they are in your habitat,” Rep. Shoaf said. “You should have every right, and the confidence that comes with it, to defend your property and your loved ones.”

During the past few weeks, a woman in rural Franklin County southwest of Tallahassee had to lock herself inside a bedroom as a bear broke into her home. In a separate incident, a woman was trapped in a car by a large black bear.

More attention went to a bear spotted last week in a tree at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Central Florida. That bear was quickly captured and relocated to the Ocala National Forest.

