Small community fire stations struggling with funding

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Certain small communities in North Central Florida have been struggling to keep their fire departments on duty.

Alachua County wheeled their truck into the struggling Micanopy fire station today, and on Oct. 1, there will no longer be a Micanopy fire rescue because Alachua County will officially be taking over their services.

“We’ll still have that same small town feel just with more services and with a bigger name behind us now,” Micanopy Mayor, Jiana Williams said.

She said the town’s history played a big role in their decision for this merger.

“I’m most looking forward to being able to partner with them and to show that we’re excited about being in the fold with other communities and bring more enhanced services,” Williams said.

Many other smaller communities have been having trouble with the finance aspect of running a department along with an employee shortage. A lot of these small town fire departments such as Micanopy, don’t have EMS or advanced life support services which this merger will now provide. Three person crews will also now be available 24/7.

“This is a trend we are seeing over the last couple years, I’m afraid it’s going to continue over the next few years,” Alachua County Fire Rescue Chief, Harold Theus said.

The town of Lacrosse is also in trouble. They’re fighting even to staff enough employees to keep the town running. They’ve hired one new employee in the last year, and their fire services have become too expensive. This is a trend, with many other small communities losing their fire stations to the county such as Hawthorne and now Micanopy.

“The funding, it’s just not enough to keep us going,” Lacrosse Deputy Fire Chief, Chris Miller said.

The mayor of Lacrosse reached out to the Alachua County Fire Rescue.

“We did get a letter from the town of Lacrosse asking us to at least start having discussions about taking services over. I would see that happening in the next few years, but right now we need to really catch up with where we are right now,” Theus said.

Miller understands where the county is coming from, but knows Lacrosse needs help.

“I know the county is stressing with their budget also and it’s not gonna be an easy thing but I think for the citizens out here in the county they deserve more than we’re able to provide to them,” Miller said.

For now, the county is focused on Micanopy and trying to keep their own house in order.

