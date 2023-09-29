‘So much reckless driving’: Melrose residents voice concerns about State Road 26 to FDOT

Melrose, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of Melrose residents shared their concerns about State Road 26 to FDOT officials.

Alachua County officials and FDOT met residents at the Melrose Library for an input session.

Melrose residents are voicing their concerns about State Road 26 in an FDOT input session. Many worry about speeding and accidents over the last years. I'll have a full story tonight at 10& 11 on @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/W3lmIlN7pq — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) September 28, 2023

“There’s so much reckless driving on these roads,” stated resident Alesandra Rodrigues.

Rodrigues is one of several, worried about speeding and accidents on State Road 26. Rodrigues said her friend lost her life in a car accident last week on State Road 26.

“On her way to work and just tragically, her life was taken away,” stated Rodrigues. “Her family had lost her forever. She leaves 3 children behind and just something that never should’ve happened. It shouldn’t happen to her or anybody else.”

FDOT officials told TV20 Alachua County commissioner Ken Cornell brought the stretch of road to their attention.

“Obviously we had the death last week. I’ve been talking with a number of citizens, and also commissioner Harvey from Putnam County about the importance of safety in and around Melrose,” stated Cornell. “It’s a growing community.”

Residents said they want to see increased police presence, traffic lights and low speed zones.

“Many people in the community, almost everybody has had some kind of scary experience here at one time or another,” shared Rodrigues.

Others said State Road 26 should be high priority because it connects four counties: Alachua, Putnam, Clay, and Bradford County.

“People fly through here. impatience. You see a lot of impatient driving, people wanting to get ahead of other traffic,” shared Rodrigues. “Just causing these tragedies.”

Cornell said FDOT officials will review public input over the next three months.

TRENDING STORY: Female elected officials share their experiences during Ocala leadership panel

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.