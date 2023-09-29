Summerfield man arrested for misusing 911

MCSO arrested a man from Summerfield after he called 911 multiple times for non-emergencies.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A Summerfield man was taken into custody after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he cried wolf, multiple times.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say 56-year-old James Jubane called deputies after he got into an argument with his neighbor on September 25th, demanding they conduct an investigation.

While deputies were on the scene, Jubane called 911 again to speak to a supervisor.

Over the course of the next two days, they say he called them multiple times for non-emergency reasons.

Jubane is facing eight counts of misusing 911.

