Summerfield man arrested for misusing 911

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A Summerfield man was taken into custody after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he cried wolf, multiple times.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say 56-year-old James Jubane called deputies after he got into an argument with his neighbor on September 25th, demanding they conduct an investigation.

While deputies were on the scene, Jubane called 911 again to speak to a supervisor.

Over the course of the next two days, they say he called them multiple times for non-emergency reasons.

Jubane is facing eight counts of misusing 911.

