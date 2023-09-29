‘They’re my family’: Ocala restaurant holds fundraiser for employee affected by house fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Restaurant managers cooked up a plan to help one of their employees rebuild a family’s home burnt by a fire.

Millie Baggs has worked at the Mojo’s on College Road for six years. Her family lived in their home for 19 years, but now they’re staying in a hotel after an electrical fire in her bathroom destroyed their house on September 13th.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials confirm no one was home at the time, but she told TV20 she lost her pets and misses them more than anything.

“I couldn’t save any,” said Baggs. “That’s the hardest part you know. The house and the materials I don’t care, that comes. But my pets, I miss them so much.”

The team at Mojo’s held a fundraiser all day Friday to help Baggs and her family get back on their feet.

“They’re my family. Mojo’s is my family and I appreciate everything they do for me, everything. Even a smile is good for me, a hug makes me feel better,” she said.

Baggs said the Red Cross gave her money to help with some necessities, but her coworkers took it one step further to help her find some funds.

“Everyone here is seriously family and I think that’s why they see her as maybe a mom figure or friend figure in their life,” said Meadow Terry, Marketing Manager at Mojo’s. “You want to do that for anyone in your life who’s experiencing something like this.”

Baggs said she was scared, but amazed her coworkers would do this for her.

“I never expected this but it’s happening cause they care, they care about me,” said Baggs.

The restaurant held a bake sale with a variety of fresh items. They also sold raffle tickets for customers to win prizes from Warhorse Harley Davidson, RideNow Powersports, and Ocala Car Audio.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.