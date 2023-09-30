The 2nd Annual Rex and Brody Foundation Party was held at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

People honored the lives of two boys who were killed by their father while building on a new legacy for their name.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People honored the lives of two boys who were killed by their father while building on a new legacy for their name.

The 2nd Annual Rex and Brody Foundation Party was held at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

Rex and Brody Reinhart were killed at the ages of 14 and 11.

The brothers were both talented baseball players the money raised will go towards youth baseball programs.

Last year, 200 thousand dollars was raised to send the boys’ teammates to a tournament at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

