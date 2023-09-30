Archer library branch reopens with new quiet rooms, children’s area

By Emma Delamo
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - A grand reopening was held outside a library in Alachua County after seven months of construction.

County leaders participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony at the district’s Archer branch Saturday morning.

The newly-renovated space includes a quiet reading room, study rooms, a new teen zone, and a children’s area.

There’s now more than 15-thousand books, DVDs, and other items for residents to check out.

Archer Mayor Iris Bailey said she is excited about the upgrade, the jobs it’s providing, and encourages citizens to take advantage of this public resource.

The Archer Branch is located on 13266 SW State Road 45.

