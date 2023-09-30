ASO: Gainesville man arrested for attempting to engage in sexual activity with a minor

Marc Herrera, 42, was arrested Friday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested Friday after attempting to engage in sexual activity with a minor, who was actually an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old male.

Marc Herrera, 42, is being held at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office on two charges of transmitting obscene content to minors, communicating with minors to meet and engage in sexual conduct, and illegal use of a two-way communication device.

On Friday evening, Herrera contacted an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old male through a social networking site. He originally communicated through email and then moved to text messages.

TRENDING: ASO: Gainesville man arrested for responding to ad offering sexual activity with minors

Officers say Herrera was told multiple times that the person he was communicating with was 14 years old, but Herrera continued to engage regardless.

Herrera then sent two videos of himself masturbating to the undercover officer.

Officers were able to confirm Herrera’s identity by tying his email and phone number to the ones registered in his sex offender registry profile.

After being read his rights, Herrera admitted to sending the messages but denied knowing the individual was 14 years old and that he overlooked any material saying that.

He is being held on no bond.

