ASO: Gainesville man arrested for responding to ad offering sexual activity with minors

Mauricio Rivera, 21, was arrested Friday.
Mauricio Rivera, 21, was arrested Friday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested Friday after responding to an advertisement on social media offering sexual activity with a minor.

Mauricio Rivera, 21, is being held at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office on charges of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, traveling to meet a minor, and transmitting obscene material to minors. He is held with no bond.

On Friday evening, Rivera responded to an advertisement posted on social media by an undercover officer. The officer was posing as a mother of a 13-year-old who was soliciting her daughter for sex.

During the conversation, Rivera made it clear that his intentions were to have sex with the minor. The defendant also sent a photo of his penis to the undercover officer.

Officers say Rivera arranged a meeting with the undercover officer, and he was arrested around 11 p.m.

Rivera admitted to agreeing to pay $50 to have sex with the 13-year-old daughter, and that he was meeting to have sexual intercourse and oral sex. He admitted that he knew this was illegal.

