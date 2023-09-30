CCSO are mourning the loss of one of their own
Sep. 30, 2023
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders in Columbia County are mourning the loss of one of their own.
Corporal Tim Parisi of the Lake City Police Department died on September 29th.
And a procession along I-75 brought him home.
Officers say he died in the hospital after being admitted due to a medical emergency he experienced on September 26th.
LCPD officials escorted the funeral procession from Orlando back to Lake City this evening.
Funeral service details will be announced at a later date.
