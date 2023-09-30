CCSO are mourning the loss of one of their own

First responders in Columbia County are mourning the loss of Corporal Tim Parisi of the Lake City Police Department.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders in Columbia County are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Corporal Tim Parisi of the Lake City Police Department died on September 29th.

And a procession along I-75 brought him home.

Officers say he died in the hospital after being admitted due to a medical emergency he experienced on September 26th.

LCPD officials escorted the funeral procession from Orlando back to Lake City this evening.

Funeral service details will be announced at a later date.

