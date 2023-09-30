Deltona man arrested for stealing a street sweeper

FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Deltona was arrested Thursday after stealing a street sweeper from a business.

Kevin Rodriguez-Aponte, 29, was arrested on grand theft of a motor vehicle on Thursday by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Deputies say that they received a call in the afternoon from employees at Pro Lawn Care LLC reporting their street sweeper missing.

Surveillance video showed Rodriguez-Aponte as the possible suspect.

After searching the area, deputies were able to find Rodriguez-Aponte driving the stolen street sweeper down East Highway 316.

He is currently being held at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office with a $2,000 bond.

