Florida soccer team earns their first SEC shutout at LSU, 4-0

By Jake Rongholt
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, LA. (WCJB) - The Gator soccer team had a memorable Friday evening in Baton Rouge. They shut out LSU, 4-0. It is the first conference win and shutout for Florida head coach Samantha Bohon

The (5-3-3) Gators set the tone in the first half and Julianne Leskauskas scored in the 16th minute to take a 1-0 lead.

In the 22nd minute, Megan Hinnenkamp recorded her first goal of the night. The {7-4-1) Tigers in a deep hole to start the match. Florida led 2-0 at the half

In the 68th minute, Maddy Pirrello found Anna DeLeon and scored her first goal of the year, 3-0

Hinnenkamp scored again in the 74th minute putting the match away with her team-high sixth goal of the season, 4-0.

The Gators defense kept the Tigers from attempting a single shot on goal. Florida had a season-high nine shots on goal.

Florida is 5-3-3 on the season. It is the first time, the Gators have won five matches since the Covid-stricken 2020-21 season.

The Gator soccer team kicks off homecoming weekend as they welcome Mississippi State on Thursday.

