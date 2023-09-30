Free business expo unites residents and companies in Ocala

One business owner told TV20 it’s important for events like this to be accessible to residents...
By Emma Delamo
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An expo in Marion County was the bridge to connect residents with local businesses.

Around 45 vendors set up at the E.D. Crosky Center in Ocala and took part in the first ever Business Expo held by Royal Queens Women Empowerment and Kings in Brotherhood.

“We love our community, we want the best for our community and anything that we can do to uplift Marion County and surrounding counties,” said founder Darnitha Johnson. “We’re all about rising up other businesses and other people as well.”

Organizers said with only a month of planning, they wanted to connect Marion County residents and businesses for free. They told TV20 the turnout exceeded their expectations and over 100 people walked through the doors Saturday.

“For us, we did this out of our own pocket and we did this out of the kindness of our hearts,” said organizer Larry Johnson. “We didn’t charge nobody for none of the tables that they have, the food that they have is free, the food that’s here is for the community as well.”

A wide range of companies attended the event, from banking to jewelry to baby care. One business owner told TV20 it’s important for events like this to be accessible to residents in the community.

“By us being here in one location and also the location we’re in, it provides resources where people can come. They can walk if they need to, they can drive,” said Joy Barr, representing Joy Barr Consulting, Coaching & Notary Services.

Although it’s only year one, organizers said they’re already looking forward to coming back bigger and better next year.

