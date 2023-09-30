Gainesville artist holds multi-sensory art exhibition in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ari Uberti is the artist behind “Selva”, an art exhibition that combines art and nature in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Selva” walks audiences through a jungle using visuals, scents, and sounds. Uberti said the exhibition is inspired by Maracay, Venezuela where she was born and raised. She told TV20 her art goes beyond what meets the eye.

“The inspiration is my country. Venezuela is an amazing place with a big ecosystem so I wanted to honor that with some pieces that I created, very colorful, happy and joyful,” shared Uberti.

The exhibition was a one-time event at the Hyatt Place in Downtown Gainesville. It also had giveaways, food, and themed-cocktails.

“When I’m creating stuff I’m listening to music or sounds so it’s really important for me to people to connect with my art,” shared Uberti. “That’s why I wanted to create a sensory experience where you’re able to hear the jungle, when you’re looking at the illustrations, while also you can sniff any collection of candles.”

Although the art pieces vary in color and landscape, they feature one universal theme heritage and culture.

“We’re Hispanics. We are joy and colors and happiness all around,” shared Uberti. “My art reflects that. I want them to take inspiration. If I wasn’t from Venezuela, I wouldn’t be who I am today.”

A percentage of every coin spent at Uberti’s exhibit supports Esfera, a conservation foundation based in Venezuela.

