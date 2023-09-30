Gainesville man arrested on 12 counts of possession of child pornography

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested on Thursday on 12 counts of possession of child pornography after a cyber tip led investigators to his home.

Robert Godwin, 70, is currently being held at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office with no bond.

An investigation into Godwin was prompted after the Gainesville Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that a Microsoft Bing Image user shared two images of child sexual abuse.

Further investigation into the material revealed that the images were shared from 1055 NE 13th Place, where Godwin lives.

Godwin was interviewed about the matter and acknowledged what electronic devices were in his home and who had access to them.

Investigators say they explained the details of the case to Godwin and then asked him if he was sexually attracted to children. He responded that he was not willing to have a conversation about that with them.

Shortly after this conversation, investigators located a computer and an attached USB thumb drive in Godwin’s garage. These devices contained over 3,000 images of known child sexual abuse material. A further search of the desk in his garage revealed four large binders of printed sexual material, child erotica and computer-generated child sexual abuse material, which was about 1,000 printed images in total.

Dozens of other electronic devices were seized from Godwin’s residence, but these are still being processed at this time.

