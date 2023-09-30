Man sentenced to five years in prison in child pornography case

Aaron Pioquinto, 20, was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was sentenced Thursday in a child pornography case.

Aaron Pioquinto, 20, accepted a plea deal on Thursday and was sentenced to five years in the Florida Department of Corrections followed by five years on sex offender probation.

Pioquinto’s sentencing was based on his arrest from earlier this year for 10 counts of possession of child pornography and child sexual abuse material.

His arrest stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children where a cloud storage user uploaded and stored child sexual abuse material on the platform.

Officers say Pioquinto was interviewed and acknowledged that he owned the accounts in question, one of which had shared and traded child sexual abuse material.

A full analysis of Pioquinto’s electronic devices revealed more child sexual abuse material than what was originally located when he was arrested. This included graphic and sadistic material involving children of varying ages. This enhanced his charges.

